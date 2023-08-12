Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NMS opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $15.22.
About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
