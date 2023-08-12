Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NMS opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

