Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NNY opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNY. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 46,005 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

