Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.44

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and traded as low as $7.44. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 55,428 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
