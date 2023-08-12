Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.44

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and traded as low as $7.44. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 55,428 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRS. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth $967,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 172.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 21,519 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 288,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

