Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NBB opened at $15.30 on Friday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
