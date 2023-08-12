Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NBB opened at $15.30 on Friday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

