NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $7,249,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 3.7 %

NXPI stock traded down $7.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,735. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.74.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

