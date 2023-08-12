NXU (NXU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NXU (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th.

NXU Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXU opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. NXU has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $243.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of NXU

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXU during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NXU during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NXU by 204.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NXU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in NXU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXU

Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.

