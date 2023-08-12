Nyxoah’s (NYXH) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nyxoah has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYXH stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 7.02.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,457.29% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the 1st quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nyxoah by 1,072.4% in the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 172,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

