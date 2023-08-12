Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,224 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCSL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Hovde Group cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

