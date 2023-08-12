Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $273.83 million and $5.69 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,848.67 or 0.06288863 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00042408 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04778216 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $5,787,754.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

