Oasis Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.54 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $272.34 million and $5.54 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,849.63 or 0.06288053 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00042271 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00021062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028384 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0470063 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $5,771,201.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

