Oasis Network Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $270.70 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.78 or 0.06279409 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00042112 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00020988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00028555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04778216 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $5,787,754.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

