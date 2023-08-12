Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OXY. Stephens dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 614,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.66 per share, with a total value of $36,018,413.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,112,188 shares in the company, valued at $12,677,140,948.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,667,087 shares of company stock valued at $330,044,523. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

