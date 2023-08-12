Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OII stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. 758,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.24. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $597.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,726.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $103,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,795.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,726.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,695,000 after acquiring an additional 151,313 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,713,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after buying an additional 161,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,621,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,345,000 after buying an additional 344,707 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after buying an additional 189,991 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

