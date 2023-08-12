Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OCUP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 75,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,134. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $88.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 155,942.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 32,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.