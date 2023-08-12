Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) Insider Zane Lewis Buys 10,000,000 Shares

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE – Get Free Report) insider Zane Lewis acquired 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$80,000.00 ($52,631.58).

Odessa Minerals Price Performance

About Odessa Minerals

Odessa Minerals Limited operates as a diamond mineral exploration company in Western Australia. It holds 20 granted and application exploration licenses in the Aries, Ellendale, Calwynyardah, and Noonkanbah Projects covering an area of 2,600 square kilometers in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.

