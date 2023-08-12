ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. ODP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. ODP’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ODP Price Performance

ODP opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98. ODP has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $32,645.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 28,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,402,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,346,803.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $32,645.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,579 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,897. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ODP during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ODP by 875.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ODP by 2,326.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 120,239 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ODP by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ODP shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

