ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 billion-$8.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.20 billion.

ODP Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODP traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $48.10. 530,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,957. ODP has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. ODP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ODP will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ODP shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on ODP

Insider Activity at ODP

In related news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 11,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $591,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,174,059.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 11,830 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $591,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,174,059.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,669,709.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,865.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,770. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ODP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ODP by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ODP by 21.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.