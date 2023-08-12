Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Olaplex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.76.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLPX

Olaplex Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,293. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.86 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,714,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,311,000 after acquiring an additional 671,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,729,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,365,000 after acquiring an additional 538,084 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,100,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 598,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.