Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) PT Lowered to $3.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Olaplex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.76.

Olaplex Price Performance

Olaplex stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.86 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 22.92%. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 666.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Stories

