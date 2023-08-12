Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OLMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial upped their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.48. 285,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,809. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $427.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.76.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,038,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,898.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $61,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.