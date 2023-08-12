Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OHI. Mizuho lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.25.
Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance
Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
