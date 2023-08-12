OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABIW) Short Interest Up 4,400.0% in July

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OABIW. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OmniAb in the first quarter valued at about $846,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the second quarter worth about $483,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

OmniAb Stock Performance

Shares of OABIW stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,331. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. OmniAb has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

