OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

OABI has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OmniAb presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

OmniAb Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OABI opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. OmniAb has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OmniAb will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OmniAb news, Director John L. Higgins sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,462,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,878.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,462,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 9,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,462,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,878.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in OmniAb in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OmniAb in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

