Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09, reports. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,222.57% and a negative return on equity of 73.95%.
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance
ONTX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 56,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,782. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $20.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.72.
Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 89,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
