One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $3.50.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday.

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $2.37 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.43.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 203,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $570,054.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,129,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,962,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Stop Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 238,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,045,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

Further Reading

