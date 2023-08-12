One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. One Stop Systems updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
One Stop Systems Stock Down 26.4 %
NASDAQ:OSS opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $4.11.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 203,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $570,054.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,129,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,962,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.75 in a report on Friday.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.
