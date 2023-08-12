ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in ONEOK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in ONEOK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $66.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,831. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.85.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

