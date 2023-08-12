ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Lowered by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,512,000 after acquiring an additional 183,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,309,000 after acquiring an additional 936,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,388 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

