ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on OKE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.24. 1,856,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average is $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in ONEOK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

