OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Trading Down 0.9%

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.44 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.73). Approximately 36,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 84,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.74).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

In other OnTheMarket news, insider Jason Tebb acquired 18,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999 ($12,778.27). 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, retirement properties, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

