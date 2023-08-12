Ontology Gas (ONG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.84 Million

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Ontology Gas token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000849 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $87.84 million and $3.28 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas’ genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,774,271 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

