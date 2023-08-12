Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Stock Position Lifted by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ooma accounts for approximately 1.7% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ooma were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Ooma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 102.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ooma Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:OOMA opened at $14.52 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $16.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ooma

In related news, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $71,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ooma news, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $71,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

