OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Shares Down 5.2%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 32,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 99,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,004,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPAL. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 225,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after buying an additional 330,226 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

