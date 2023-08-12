Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,900 shares during the quarter. Open Text accounts for 3.5% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Open Text worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 73.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth $310,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 161.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,994,000 after acquiring an additional 304,830 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 0.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 70,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth $424,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Trading Up 1.4 %

OTEX stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.04. 356,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,687. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.60. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on OTEX. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

