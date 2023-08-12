Operose Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $47,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chemours by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,536 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chemours by 1,845.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after purchasing an additional 932,063 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Chemours Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CC stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -147.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

