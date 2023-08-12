Oppenheimer Lowers IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $70.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.93.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.66. 683,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,485. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. IAC has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.75.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that IAC will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in IAC by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 53.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IAC by 204.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 94.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

