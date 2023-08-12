Oppenheimer Lowers PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUBM. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on PubMatic from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.89.

PUBM stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $690.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.89 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 3,436 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $62,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 6,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $108,450.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at $222,427.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $62,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,301. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,863,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

