Oppenheimer Raises Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target to $16.00

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $15.10.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.08%.

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

