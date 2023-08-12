Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

CTOS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.58.

CTOS opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.92 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

