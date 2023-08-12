Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

OGEN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,041. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.