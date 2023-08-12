Orchid Market Capitalization Tops $73.93 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $73.93 million and $40.18 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017499 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013876 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,442.43 or 1.00022024 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0755106 USD and is down -16.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $55,002,734.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.