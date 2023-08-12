Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter.

Orgenesis Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 412,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,839. Orgenesis has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orgenesis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Orgenesis by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Orgenesis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orgenesis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.