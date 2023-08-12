Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Trading 1.5% Higher

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.58. 4,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 55,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Oriental Culture Stock Up 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oriental Culture

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oriental Culture by 395.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 136,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oriental Culture by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 110,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oriental Culture in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oriental Culture

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China and Hong Kong. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

