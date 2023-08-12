Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Trading Up 1.5%

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 4,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 55,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Oriental Culture Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCG. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oriental Culture by 395.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 136,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oriental Culture by 81.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 110,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oriental Culture in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Oriental Culture Company Profile

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China and Hong Kong. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

