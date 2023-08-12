Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORGN. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Origin Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Origin Materials from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Origin Materials stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. Origin Materials has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $7.35.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Origin Materials will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Origin Materials

In related news, CEO John Bissell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $128,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,223,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,077.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Bissell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $128,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,223,328 shares in the company, valued at $5,248,077.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $211,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,633 shares of company stock valued at $359,857 over the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Origin Materials by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Origin Materials by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Origin Materials by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

