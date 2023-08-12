Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 15,945,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 17,655,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.16.

About Oriole Resources

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

Featured Stories

