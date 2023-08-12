OSB Group Plc (OSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

OSB Group Stock Performance

OSB opened at GBX 393.80 ($5.03) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 426.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 482.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 437.56 and a beta of 1.33. OSB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 327.60 ($4.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 599 ($7.65).

Get OSB Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andy Golding purchased 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of £100,242.50 ($128,105.43). Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OSB. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 750 ($9.58) to GBX 800 ($10.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.22) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 777 ($9.93).

View Our Latest Analysis on OSB

About OSB Group

(Get Free Report)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.