Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OR. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.86.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$18.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.11 and a 12 month high of C$24.42.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$59.59 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6123319 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.76, for a total transaction of C$108,794.00. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

