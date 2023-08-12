Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,080,000 after buying an additional 100,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $370,013,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

OTIS opened at $87.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average is $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. HSBC increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

