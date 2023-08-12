Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stake Increased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises about 0.6% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.41. 1,557,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,380. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.70.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

